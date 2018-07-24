Bistro Mornar

Restaurants, Mediterranean Rijeka
Mornar
Mornar
Mornar
Mornar
Mornar
Mornar

Although Mornar is next to the docks and the marine terminal, the views from its L-shaped corner terrace include just a snippet of sea and a whole load of car park. Forget the scenery: hearty meat dishes here satisfy, and the fish comes right off the boats or from the nearby market, which means it’s fresher and cheaper than most places in town. Join hungry locals and sailors as you tuck into generous platters of calamari, sardines or superior freshly caught whitefish at amazing prices.

Bistro Mornar
Riva Boduli 5B
Rijeka
51000
8am-9pm Mon-Thur; 8am-10pm Fri, Sat; 8am-8pm Sun
