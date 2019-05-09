Bistro Mostovi

Traditional Croatian lunchtime specialists

Located just a couple of minutes walk from Zagreb's main bus station and servicing the nearby business district, Bistro Mostovi caters exclusively for the daytime trade, excelling in gableci (small plates), lunchtime grills, seafood, salads and desserts. The traditional Croatian menu and cosy restaurant space is perfect for gatherings of friends, business lunches or international visitors refuelling after a long bus trip.

Address: Radnička 1A
Zagreb
10000
Price: £
Contact:
www.mostovi.hr Call Venue +385 1 6192 178
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 8am-5pm