Bistro Yacht Club
Non-sailors can be pampered at this superb seafood restaurant on the water at Opatija’s marina. The kitchen handles all the basics expertly, while throwing in a superb bakalar in bianco (a kind of cod pâté that you spread on hearty light-brown toast); all manner of scampi and shells; and fine white fish either grilled, baked, or cooked in wine. The smart interior, done in cheerful light blue, and the relaxedbut deferential waiters, make you feel like you have a 60-footer floating somewhere nearby.
|Venue name:
|Bistro Yacht Club
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Zert 1
Opatija Riviera
51410
|Opening hours:
|10.30am-11.30pm daily
|Price:
|Mains 85-160kn