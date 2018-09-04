Bistro Yacht Club

Restaurants, Mediterranean Opatija
Non-sailors can be pampered at this superb seafood restaurant on the water at Opatija’s marina. The kitchen handles all the basics expertly, while throwing in a superb bakalar in bianco (a kind of cod pâté that you spread on hearty light-brown toast); all manner of scampi and shells; and fine white fish either grilled, baked, or cooked in wine. The smart interior, done in cheerful light blue, and the relaxedbut deferential waiters, make you feel like you have a 60-footer floating somewhere nearby.

Venue name: Bistro Yacht Club
Address: Zert 1
Opatija Riviera
51410
Opening hours: 10.30am-11.30pm daily
Price: Mains 85-160kn
