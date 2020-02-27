Bowa Restaurant

Restaurant serving fresh seafood on Šipan island

Dubrovnik may be one of the hottest destinations in Europe at the

moment, but there’s no getting around the fact that, in peak season,

the city really suffers from its popularity as a cruise port. The

solution? Explore the city's landmarks and surrounding coastline by

boat. You can hire a speedboat to the restaurant Bowa, secluded in a

lush cove of crystalline waters on Šipan, the farthest and largest of

the three Elafiti islands. No need to announce your visit for a lunch

at the terrace, but call ahead and prepare to splurge to meet the

minimum spend at one of the elevated, tiki-style cabanas. Šipan’s

fishermen deliver fresh fish daily, and the nowadays atypical though

traditional Dubrovnik dishes like the cuttlefish orzotto or the fig

and ginger salad promise to indulge demanding palates. On the way,

take a dip at Koločep’s Blue Cave, illuminated inside with an

electric, slightly eerie aqua light, and visit the quaint Suđurađ town

afterwards, where the nobility of Dubrovnik’s glory era spent their

idle summer days.