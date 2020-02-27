Bowa Restaurant
Time Out says
Restaurant serving fresh seafood on Šipan island
Dubrovnik may be one of the hottest destinations in Europe at the
moment, but there’s no getting around the fact that, in peak season,
the city really suffers from its popularity as a cruise port. The
solution? Explore the city's landmarks and surrounding coastline by
boat. You can hire a speedboat to the restaurant Bowa, secluded in a
lush cove of crystalline waters on Šipan, the farthest and largest of
the three Elafiti islands. No need to announce your visit for a lunch
at the terrace, but call ahead and prepare to splurge to meet the
minimum spend at one of the elevated, tiki-style cabanas. Šipan’s
fishermen deliver fresh fish daily, and the nowadays atypical though
traditional Dubrovnik dishes like the cuttlefish orzotto or the fig
and ginger salad promise to indulge demanding palates. On the way,
take a dip at Koločep’s Blue Cave, illuminated inside with an
electric, slightly eerie aqua light, and visit the quaint Suđurađ town
afterwards, where the nobility of Dubrovnik’s glory era spent their
idle summer days.