Dinner with Dino & Wild Skins

Five course sustainable seafood menu specially constructed by guest chef Dino Galvagno and Kristian Korda

One of Dubrovnik's most distinct restaurants, Amfora, is holding a special evening of themed food where in-house chef Kristian Korda will be joined by guest chef Dino Galvagno for the construction and execution of a five course menu.

Both chefs are adventurers, with Galvagno being known as a lover of nature who insists on high quality and sustainable ingredients. Korda is well travelled and it is this experience that helps him infuse his cooking at Amfora with spices from across the Mediterranean, from north Africa and the shores of the Middle East, to the Adriatic coast and hinterland from where he obtains his ingredients.

The theme of this five course dinner will be sustainable fishing and a mariculture, their menu befitting both the principles of each chef as well as the availability of superior produce along the Dubrovnik riviera. Wild Skins, a wine from the island of Hvar, will be served with the meal.