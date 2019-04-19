Located a few strides away from the northwestern end of Maksimir park, this popular pizzeria is a great place to end up after a stroll. Situated on the ground floor of a new box-shaped building it comes across quite convincingly as a cosy neighbourhood eatery, with an interior featuring pastel-coloured cushions and some charming family photographs. There’s a lovely terrace at the back with large potted plants and small pots of basil on the tables. Pizzas is all they do, and the choice is large. However a close analysis of the menu suggests that more imagination has gone into the names than the toppings: a lot of pies involve a similar choice of ingredients deployed in slightly different juxtapositions. Ostalo mi je taj dan u friđu (“That’s What Was Left In The Fridge”; 64Kn) involves mozzarella, ham, pancetta, onions and garlic, which turn up in quite a lot of other choices too. Our Ko se ljuti (“Who’s Angry?”; the hot spicy one; 64Kn) owed its bite to the kind of pickled peppers you buy in jars at the supermarket, which is OK in an average pizzeria but will never be very memorable in a place that aims for high ratings on social media. That said, the pizzas are good enough to satisfy, and it’s a nice place to relax and eat reasonably well.