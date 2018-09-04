Evergreen Restaurant

More than halfway from Opatija to Volosko, the Restaurant Evergreen does a lot of nice things right. Its menu is extensive without overstretching the kitchen. Along with seafood risottos, tagliatelle and spaghettis, you can find grilled mushrooms, fuži pasta twists with truffles, even monkfish with truffles. It offers charcoal-grilled steaks, T-bone or rump, stuffed with goat’s cheese or prepared with Dijon mustard. To accompany, there are more than 100 wines, mainly from Croatia and Slovenia, Dingač and Plavac Mali among them. All takes place in a light, modern interior filled with lush green houseplants.