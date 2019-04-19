Not exactly in a well-travelled part of Zagreb but well worth the trip, Fidel Gastro is one of the city’s most versatile bistro destinations and also one of the biggest, a large high-ceilinged space done out in post-industrial blacks, greys and bronzes. An unashamedly eclectic menu ranges from wok fries to duck breast (138Kn) and rib-eye steak (220Kn). There ‘s always always a good balance between meat and seafood and an enterprising readiness to mix local ingredients with oriental spice. Among the more inexpensive dishes, the perfectly executed carbonara (78Kn) has become something of a signature item. A considerable amount of artistry goes into the desserts, with a knockout pumpkin pie (28Kn) leading a colourful parade of fruit tarts and wobbly-moussy puddings. Service is smooth, and the background music is just as carefully curated as the food (during our visit: big-band jazz and Sinatra-style crooning).