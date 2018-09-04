Hotel Miramar Restaurant

Located at a serene turning point in the promenade, this resort hotel’s restaurant serves fine seafood on a sea-view terrace. After a ten-year stint of applying Austrian finesse to fresh local ingredients, head chef Arthur Berger has handed over the reins to Ilija Grgić, the starter buffet and a daytime à la carte choice featuring calamari, mussels and prawns. There’s a dessert menu, too, with Austrian and Croatian specialities.