Located at a serene turning point in the promenade, this resort hotel’s restaurant serves fine seafood on a sea-view terrace. After a ten-year stint of applying Austrian finesse to fresh local ingredients, head chef Arthur Berger has handed over the reins to Ilija Grgić, the starter buffet and a daytime à la carte choice featuring calamari, mussels and prawns. There’s a dessert menu, too, with Austrian and Croatian specialities.

Venue name: Hotel Miramar Restaurant
Address: Ive Kaline 11
Opatija
51410
Opening hours: 12.30-11.30pm daily
