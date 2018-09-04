Konoba Istranka

A simple konoba where the locals go when they want affordable seafood and Istrian specialities. There’s not much of a view from the terrace on a hill, attempts to dress up the sparse interior are have had mixed results and the atmosphere is pretty informal, with servers chatting to a convivial core of regulars. The food is why you’re here. Hearty inland cookery includes venison goulash, minestrone with sausage and corn, and tripe with polenta. All are fresh, filling and affordable – even the grilled rump steak and grilled monkfish in wine sauce.