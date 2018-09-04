Konoba Marun

There’s no fish, but plenty of the cuisine from inland Istria in this small indoor tavern restaurant in the Old Town. Istrian fuži pasta is prepared with beef and parmesan or truffles, which are also served in risotto or with steak. Other pastas include small but delicious portions of own-made meat ravioli, served with courgettes and camembert or gorgonzola sauce. You’ll get equal satisfaction from the meaty mains, the likes of steak, lamb chops and veal. Good meat starters include pršut, Istrian ham or kulen, spicy salami.