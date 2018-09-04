Konoba Tramerka

Just up the steps from Volosko’s harbourside this rustic cellar space, with exposed stone and wood beams, a huge tortoise shell and a pretty fireplace, has less panoramic seating than its neighbours but puts a lot of effort into creating equally pleasing seafood meals. You can read the short, seasonal menu, but it may be more rewarding to let the friendly waiter tell you what’s fresh for the day. The fish is superb, as it should be, but the home-made bread and other nice touches are reminders that the kitchen doesn’t just use good materials, it also cooks well.