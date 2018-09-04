Down the main road, some three kilometres from town, Mali Raj is in the neighbouring village of Ičići – an appetite-building seaside stroll along the Lungomare. Secluded in a cool, woody section of the promenade, on one floor of a boutique hotel, Mali Raj provides one of the prettiest terraces and best meals in a town, full of great food and great views. The service is swift, friendly and professionally unobtrusive. They push the top-quality white fish – the fresh, succulent sea bass is worth the price. Splash out on lobster or scallops here with confidence or get equal pleasure from the satisfactory steaks.