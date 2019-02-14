The most authentic Indian cuisine in Croatia

You can find quite a lot of good restaurants in Zagreb, but a huge hole in the market is undoubtedly authentic international cuisine. You might come across a few bland approximations, constructed solely from guesswork, but you won't find anywhere as spot on as Namaste. A spacious, light-filled and smartly presented upper floor restaurant, located 10 minutes by tram to the west of the city centre, Namaste is the only restaurant serving what most would recognise as authentic Indian cuisine in the city. So correct are the flavours, the textures, the balance of spices and herbs, that it's genuinely unsurprising to learn that both the owners and the kitchen staff come from India.



Vegetarian cuisine is standard cuisine across much of India and Namaste excels in these (even carnivores really should try them). Mozzarella broccoli tandoor grilled is perhaps not cheap at 40 kuna, but is wonderfully spiced and perfectly cooked, the chunky pieces of each alternating on the plate having been cooked on a skewer. All of the starters (30-60 kuna) are incredible, except the vegetable pakora which comes in a thin batter and more resembles tempura than the authentic, thick and bread-like batter of true pakora. Along with the far too thin naan bread, it's the only fault on the entire menu.



Mains (around 80 kuna) come from across the continent, so Fish Goan Curry and Prawn Coconut Curry sit next to two rich mutton curries and the standard Butter Chicken on the menu, each served with rice and with optional flat roti breads. Again, the vegetarian mains (45-60 kuna), either cheese, vegetable or chickpea-based, are exceptional. Elsewhere there are spice-edged salads, a kids menu and a wide range of inviting sundries that will entice you to return so you can try them.