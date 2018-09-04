Restaurant Ariston

The sumptuous dining room and shaded garden of an old villa converted into a hotel are the settings for superior seafood dinners. These are augmented by a dégustation menu of five or seven courses, showcasing the superior skills of head chef Robert Benzia, graduate of Italy’s prestigious Boscolo Academy. Deferential waiters also offer a complimentary appetiser of petit fours with fish stuffing. You can sit under your own gazebo or on the upper terrace for a commanding view of the sea.