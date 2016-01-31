At the Restaurant Kamenar, a well-equipped Welcome Bar extends your dining experience from a notch-above sit-down meal to a notch-above sit-down meal prefaced by a glass or two of local Babić complemented with a plate of prosciutto, Dalmatian cheese and sardines. Then, when you and your table are good and ready, comes the sea bass or grouper, john dory or bream, steak in scampi sauce or anglerfish with lemon. Of the two dining rooms, pick the one in the back with family bric a brac: black-and-white snapshots, an old radio and aerial photos of Primošten from the 1960s. If you’d prefer to dine outside, mulberry and acacia trees shade the terrace. Guestrooms are also available if you’d like to stay over.