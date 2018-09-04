© Restaurant Najade

With superb seafood, a great terrace at sea level (below most of the town) and reasonable prices despite the cover charge, the Najade is a contender for best meal in Lovran. The wide selection of fresh fish includes less common varieties like sole, monkfish and turbot; crustaceans include scallops and lobster, served grilled, or stewed buzara style. The mixed fish platter is a great way to get the freshest fish in the place. Meat eaters can get chateaubriand for two or Balkan-style grill. The long wine lists includines around 30 whites and 25 reds, mostly Croatian. Relaxed service, too.