Restaurant Sveti Jakov

The main restaurant of the landmark Hotel Sveti Jakov may be best described as a blend of Italian trattoria and wine bar. It also combines old and new, set in a historic building while providing a modern-day dining experience – casual but upscale, friendly and affordable. The menu is focused on good and simple Mediterranean cuisine, such as grilled fresh daily fish, grilled steak, fish soup and home-made pasta, with a commitment to using local and sustainable produce. This includes high-quality Istrian and Dalmatian prosciutto, a wide selection of cheese and freshly baked bread.