Restoran Knezgrad

Slip away from the crowds for good seafood on a terrace facing a pretty little park, at the edge of Lovran Old Town. Along with standard appetisers such as pršut ham and a delicately seasoned octopus salad, it offers goulash with dumplings and pasta with scampi in cream sauce. There’s a good choice of top-quality fish, shellfish and calamari too. Steak, liver and grilled meat round out the rather long menu. Service is friendly and unobtrusive.