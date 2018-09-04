Restoran Knezgrad

Restaurants, Mediterranean Lovran
3 out of 5 stars

Slip away from the crowds for good seafood on a terrace facing a pretty little park, at the edge of Lovran Old Town. Along with standard appetisers such as pršut ham and a delicately seasoned octopus salad, it offers goulash with dumplings and pasta with scampi in cream sauce. There’s a good choice of top-quality fish, shellfish and calamari too. Steak, liver and grilled meat round out the rather long menu. Service is friendly and unobtrusive.

Posted:

Venue name: Restoran Knezgrad
Contact:
Address: Trg Slobode 12
Lovran
51415
Opening hours: 11am-11pm daily
