There are lots of fast food options in and around Zagreb's main square, Trg Ban Josip Jelačić, but walking just a few tiny steps onto the adjoining Petrinjska street offers a few places where you can have a truly special lunch or dinner. Rougemarin City, one of two Rougemarin outlets in Zagreb, is definitely one of them.

It almost feels a bit weird sitting outside to dine on a street so close to the ever flowing throng of people on this square, but in warmer months it is nevertheless recommended. Seating is comfortable and the table presented nicely for diners.

The menu here is presented daily and offers fresh fish daily from Zagreb's Dolac market, less than 100 metres away. And it is small. This is usually a very good sign; restaurants offering a small daily menu are usually confident of their choices, their appeal and in their ingredients. And Rougemarin should feel confident. Their ingredients are impeccable and very well cooked.

A choice of starters, like peach and tomato gazpacho, tuna tartar or prawn and chicken spring rolls and appetizers like cheese or cold meat platters range from 32 to around 60 kuna. Mains which regularly appear include risottos, tuna steak or well constructed burgers, with most mains coming in at around 70 or 80 kuna, although their burger is only 42 kuna (add an extra 24 kuna if you want fries too).

Another regular on the menu is premium quality beef, which is sourced from the low mountains of Bilogora in Bjelovar-Bilogora county, central Croatia. It is full of flavour, aged and treated with respect here; steaks can be soft and tender or have a little more bite and also extra taste. This is not meat to be ordered well done, particularly not the rarely seen flank steak which is extremely lean and is a house favourite. It is also far from being the cheapest option on the menu, although is usually worth every penny. Steaks come with well made crunchy and chunky fries. Their one mistake is presenting steaks with garlic butter atop and also with a pot of south America chimichurri, an olive oil-based dressing containing fresh green herbs and garlic, on the side. Both of these are actually very nice, but it really should be either or, not both, as they don't mix.

A choice of excellent Croatian craft beers, Varionica's pale ale or San Servolo's lager are on draft at 28 kuna a pint, white and red wines ranging from around 20-45 kuna a glass with Korlat's great Syrah a trifle expensive at 41 kuna.