© Tavern Marina

Right on the waterfront, the Marina Tavern sits above four well-located apartments, its menu dominated by the freshly caught bounty of the Adriatic. Here, lobster, crab, clams and mussels are the order of the day, fished from nearby waters and prepared in the classic Dalmatian way. The high-quality virgin olive oil used in the kitchen is also locally produced, and brings out the finest flavours of the fish also on offer. Vegetarians are treated to seasonal greens and fresh produce, while carnivores may accompany sizzling steaks with Babić wine from surrounding vineyards.