The best breakfast in Zagreb

If you’re going to do breakfast in style, perhaps before or after a long journey by train, Le Bistro at the elegant Orient-Express era Esplanade pulls out all the stops to create poached eggs fit for a film star. Other egg-based breakfasts – fried, poached, boiled or scrambled – come with smoked and fried bacon, veal sausages and baked ham but the Eggs Royal are complemented with regal accompaniments of rösti potatoes, smoked salmon and Hollandaise sauce. All to the tune of 70kn but you won’t regret it. If you are nipping over the road for a train, they can serve it to go. If you’ve got more time, relax – breakfast is served between 9am and 10.30am, in warmer months on the terrace. A selection of the world’s press is laid out before you and service is fit for a queen – such as the current one who stayed here in 1972.