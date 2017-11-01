The best sushi in Zagreb

Occupying an oft-overlooked street corner just off the main square, Time is one of the trendiest restaurants in town. The extensive Asian-inspired fusion menu covers all the usual dishes: ramen, teriyaki, Thai green; but what really stands out is how they blend sizzlingly fresh Adriatic ingredients with a familiar cast of eastern dishes. Much of what is chucked into your pan comes from nearby Dolac market; succulently tender lamb hails from Pag island and seafood is sourced from the coast. Quality fusion classics are served with presentational flourishes – and aren’t eye-wateringly expensive either. The fancy interior would have you believe otherwise, what with its pricey lacquered furniture and low-key lighting, evoking a cocktail bar you might stumble into somewhere in Mayfair. Converted by the well-known Croatian architect Christian Rendulić, it’s a subtly under-lit space with a long wooden bar, shelves stacked with all manner of bottles, and a mixture of tables, bar-stools, and standing-room-only corners. The fashionable restaurant area is spacious but booking is recommended – the restaurant grows busier through the week and tends to fill up at the weekend. The bar is popular with the working and after-work crowd during daylight hours, Time turns up the music a notch in the evenings and fills up with a predominantly young, style-conscious crew. It’s a very good place to work your way through a representative sample of the better Croatian wines; fans of international spi