Tomahawk Steakhouse is one of the few places in this part of Dalmatia where you’ll be served Simmental meat, from a rarer breed of cattle originally from Switzerland. Tenderloin from Argentina and Chicago Black Angus are also on the menu, all meats prepared on a charcoal grill and embellished by a choice of four types of sauce: green-pepper, truffle, champignon and spicy chimichurri. Younger guests might wish to sink their teeth into a burger, made with Black Angus beef, and pescatarians accompanying carnivores can opt for seabass or tuna. All takes place in a sturdy stone house done out in the traditional Dalmatian way, with views of the harbour from the terrace.