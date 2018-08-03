Named after an ancient musical instrument and echoing the Dalmatian roots of this nearly 20-year-old restaurant, Torkul offers tables by the beach, in full view of the fabulous sunsets over the bay between the Old Town and the Raduća peninsula. Alternatively, there are seats on the shady green terrace on the other side of the building, near the tiny church. All the standard Dalmatian fish and steak dishes are offered, as well as top-quality shellfish and octopus slow-cooked ispod peka. Live music accompanies satisfied dining most evenings.