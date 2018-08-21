Artisan bakery, much loved by locals, in the centre of Split

Old-Town bakery just behind the fish market producing a range of artisan breads, using flour from a local watermill. They also do truly delicious snacks, including pizza slices, olive-flavoured buns and sandwiches. Be sure to grab a slice of their original take on the Viška pogača (a traditional anchovy-and-tomato pie from the island of Vis), here reinvented as a tangy, quesadilla-like flat-bread squelch. Pop in on Fridays for a loaf of Dioklecijan, a special weekend bread made from wholemeal flour and flavoured with goats’ cheese and honey.