Strategically located near Stradun street, the Maria Store is one of the few places in Croatia where you can find a battery of major international names such as Givenchy, Lanvin, Valentino, Saint Lauren and Stella McCartney, all laid out in a light, relaxing space designed by Italian architect Marco Bonelli. Prices to match the quality and atmosphere on offer. Staff are approachable, though, whatever you're looking for.
Venue name:
|Maria Store
Contact:
Address:
|
Ulica Sv. Dominika
Dubrovnik
20000
Opening hours:
|Summer 10am-midnight daily. Winter 10am-5pm Mon-Sat