Premium cakes and biscuits, beautifully presented

The name mean something like “wanna cake?” and there’s no doubt you will after feasting your eyes on the display counter inside this cute four-table café. It’s the pride and joy of award-winning pastry cook and TV chef Tea Mamut; indeed almost everything on offer here comes with a strong element of authorial originality. Peaky cream cake Barba Čičak (20Kn) comes with hints of lavender and rosemary; while Šjor Limun (21Kn) melds lemon, white chocolate and roasted almonds into a sweet of heavenly proportions. Don’t leave without stocking up on some of O’š Kolač’s melt-in-the-mouth biscuits, notably the amaretto-flavoured Galetin and the peanut-and-chocolate Kukiriki.