Your ultimate summer style guide
Everything you need to stay cool in Croatia this summer
Croatia's capital is a stylish place, so if you've left anything behind - or find yourself in need of something special to wear - check out this shopping list curated by Time Out and Arena Centar. Featuring everything you could possibly need on holiday, from amazing skincare products to the coolest shades around, say hello to summer with our ultimate shopping guide.
Shoppers seeking holiday essentials head just south of the Sava to Arena Centar, one of the region’s biggest indoor shopping malls. Situated next to the city’s major sports hall where all the major games and music events happen, this giant shopping and entertainment complex hosts all the brands you know from home - and many, many more. Fantastic local stores rub shoulders with recognisable internationals, with heaps to do once you're there - you can grab a cocktail, catch a film or explore the dizzying range of options at the food courts.
If there's anything you've forgotten to pack, or if you want to pick up a sassy souvenir in Croatia, read on for our ultimate summer wishlist.
Summer tennis shorts
Stay cool this summer with a pair of light and airy shorts. These white shorts lined with athletic stripes serve sophisticated Wimbledon vibes - and they're not a wallet-buster, either.
Holiday bumbag
Gone are the days when bumbags were an uncool accessory wielded by tourists and backpackers. The '80s accessory is having its cultural moment - and for once, the fashion trend is very practical indeed. Bumbags have become the ultimate accoutrement for urban sorts and summer festival-goers. We love this camo-lined version. Pick yours up at Arena Centar.
Segway for exploring the outdoors
Love them or loathe them, there's no getting around the fact that Segways are immensely useful for modern city life - or for sightseeing without getting sore feet. You can find Segways and a range of summer-friendly accessories at Arena Centar.
A watch designed for the beach
Every watch-wearer needs one optimised for outdoor wear - especially when visiting Croatia where a jaunt to the beach is usually on the cards. This one is all about bold colours and high-impact styling. A textured silicone strap and sporty black top ring and dial make it a must for outdoor types and beach-goers - it's waterproof up to 100m.
Summer flip flops
There's nothing cool about flip flops, right? Wrong. These trendy black sandals are right on style, with voguish '90s inspired spell-out straps and weather-resistant rubber soles - making them suitable for daily streetwear or as beach accessories. Find a range of summer-orientated shoewear at Arena Centar.
Polarised shades for extra sun protection
Sunglasses are the ultimate summer accessory - especially in Croatia which benefits from hot weather and piercingly-bright sun cover. If you've misplaced your favourite pair or need an upgrade, head to Arena Centar for a stellar selection of cool shades. These thick cut frames have tinted, polarised lenses and are the epitome of '90s surfwear.
Luxury summer specs
These luxury gold-framed, rose-tinted specs are a must-have this summer. Peruse a variety of luxury summer accessories at Arena Centar.
Summer beauty products
If you've forgotten to pack your favourite products, or if they're too big to bring in hand-luggage, fear not - you'll find all the major beauty brands right here in Arena Centar. Like this seed-infused scrub, which removes dead cells and gives you a radiant post-tan complexion for the summer.
Summer skin essentials
As any good dermatologist will tell you, the single most important addition to your daily skincare regime is sunscreen. You can find brilliantly practical SPFs designed for everyday use at Arena Centar, like this lightweight formula that actually becomes more effective when exposed to water - perfect for chucking into your suitcase before you head down to the coast.
Funky summer accessories
Bright, bold and orange - this bag is brimming with sass. If you haven't packed for the occasion, you'll find plenty of funky accessories like this at Arena Centar, cool but sophisticated enough to bring to a cocktail party or an upscale restaurant.
Beach sandals
These wedge sandals are beautifully crafted for hot summer evenings. Evoking a French Riviera style, the white canvas straps are nicely contrasted with the Hessian-style heel. They're comfy enough to wear to the beach and civilised enough to wear to a dinner party. Grab your pair at Arena Centar.