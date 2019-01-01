9th annual New Year's race

Riverside race for those wishing to start the New Year in healthy fashion

Organised by the Athletic Club Maksimir and open to all ages and abilities, this New Year's Day race starts at Savski nasip (Obala dr. Savka Dabčević Kučar) near Boćarski dom and runs for five kilometres over the embankment of Savski Bridge and the Freedom Bridge. Runners applications and entry fees must be received by Monday 31 December 2018 at 15.00. There will be refreshments for runners on race day.