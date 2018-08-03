It’s a somewhat incongruous concept this, but you’re on holiday, so go with it. Through the summer, setting off from Primošten, you can embark on an ‘eco-fishing excursion’ aboard the well-equipped Jadran III, a whole day’s jaunt during which you fish, swim and help clean up the Adriatic. From 9am and a serving of sugary Dalmatian fritule doughnuts and the inevitable shot of spirit, staff provide a memorably hospitable experience, hauling in a net of small fish that gets grilled up straight away for lunch. A couple of glasses of wine to the good, you dive into the sea in a little bay – and at one point there’s some kind of ecological aspect to the whole caper. You’ll arrive back to Primošten in the late afternoon, tired, happy, slightly tipsy and inevitably sunburned. Don’t miss.