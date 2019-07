© Ultra Dalmatia Trail

Starting point will be in different places in the area between Split and Omiš. From there, extreme runners will take their routes in four differ- ent length categories - 20, 60, 110 and really killing 165 kilometres along Dalmatian mountains. This event might become a strong competition to other similar Croatian races, especially 100 Miles of Istria, or Velebit Ultra Trail. Hurry up with registrations: runners from around Europe are already listed.