One night of free theatre performances all over Croatia

Taking place on the same night in many European countries, European Theatre Night is dedicated to the promotion of dramatic and performance arts. In Croatia, thanks to the success of the nationwide coordinating efforts undertaken by the Dubrava Children's Theatre and the University in Dubrava, theatres and community centres across the country throw open their doors for a day of free performances, workshops, discussions and other interactive events. With an attached programme taking place on surrounding days it's worth keeping an eye on their website for details. In Zagreb, almost all of the city's theatres will take part, some of which hold international co-productions. The 2019 programme is due to be revealed on November 11.