Formidable! Aznavour - The Story of a Legend

Spectacular show detailing the life and songs of Charles Aznavour

Over the course of his 70-year career, Charles Aznavour wrote more than 800 songs, recorded more than 1,200 in various languages ​​and sold 180 million albums worldwide. He was one of the most beloved French music artists of all time and was frequently referred to as the French Frank Sinatra. Following the huge, worldwide success of the Edith Piaf show 'Piaf!', the same team have put together a show which details the story and songs of Aznavour, using a mixture of acting, singing and projections of pictures and videos which bring his legacy to life. An extensive musical ensemble take part in the production with the lead role taken by Jules Grison (pictured).