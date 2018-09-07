The 51st edition of this much loved annual event in Zagreb

Since (little) curtains opened on the first International Puppet Festival in 1968, more than 450 puppet groups from all over the globe have performed here, and it gets bigger every year. Marionettes hailing from everywhere from Chile, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland, Russia and Romania will descend on Zagreb to fill the city with their diminuitive magic. Along with the festival special seminars are offered on the making of puppets and animation. Puppet exhibitions are also organised, as well as projections of puppetry film, promotions and puppet exhibitions. Puppet performances will occurr at venues all across the city for the event's duration, some aimed towards the youngest possible audiences, but others are intended for adults.