Jesus Christ Superstar

Theatre, Musicals Komedija Municipal Theatre , Kaptol Saturday March 23 2019 - Tuesday May 14 2019
A staging of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical

A spectacular staging of the famous contemporary musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar' by Zagreb's Komedija Municipal Theatre. Created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera has been viewed by over five million viewers since its Broadway debut in 1971. Loosely based on Jesus's last seven days and focusing on the struggles between Jesus and Judas Iscariot, the musical also has political connotations and allusions to modern society.

 

  

Venue name: Komedija Municipal Theatre
Address: Kaptol 9
Zagreb

Opening hours: Varies according to the event
Transport: All trams to main square
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1087698114762929
