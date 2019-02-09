Men.hr (Muškarci.hr)

Humorous play examining male stereotypes in a supposed age of equality

This humorous Croatian language play, directed by Mario Kovač, and starring actors Goran Grgić, Boris Svrtan, Andrej Dojkić and Amar Bukvić, examines male stereotypes as they exist within an age of supposed equality between the male and female genders. The actors speak about the frustrations they face in everyday life caused by female behaviour towards them and the developing roles they are expected to assume within this age. Sometimes displaying the character of traditional male stereotypes, but at many other times not, the actors boldly denounce what they see as the hypocrisy of advocating the closing of the gender inequality gap.