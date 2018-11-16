12th Zagreb Backgammon Open

Annual backgammon competition, the game's premier occasion in Croatia

Backgammon is one of the world's oldest board games and can be traced back some 5000 years, to its origins in the middle east. An addictive pursuit, the beauty of backgammon is that you play it using a combination of strategy and luck. This means, no matter how good a player you are, it's always possible that someone, maybe even anyone, could beat you. Although far from popular in Croatia, there are some dedicated players, several of whom organise this competition event. There are several competitions occurring within the weekend event including the Zagreb Open, the main tournament, with the winner taking home €500, the

Zagreb Jackpot, with a 500 kuna entry fee and the winner taking home 50% of all jackpot fees (with the rest divided between semi finalists and quarter finalists). There's also a doubles competition and a mini jackpot competition.