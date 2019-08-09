17 beautifully eerie pictures of abandoned buildings in Croatia

The hauntingly beautiful buildings of abandoned Croatia

Bozdari Mansion
1/17
© Nela Laptoš Bozdari Mansion
Bozdari Mansion
2/17
© Nela LaptošBozdari Mansion
Bozdari Mansion
3/17
© Nela Laptoš Bozdari Mansion
Haludovo hotel
4/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Haludovo hotel
5/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Haludovo hotel
6/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Haludovo hotel
7/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Haludovo hotel
8/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Haludovo hotel
9/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Haludovo hotel
10/17
© Nela LaptošHaludovo hotel
Türk-Mažuranić mansion
11/17
© Nela LaptošTürk-Mažuranić mansion
Türk-Mažuranić mansion
12/17
© Nela LaptošTürk-Mažuranić mansion
Türk-Mažuranić mansion
13/17
© Nela LaptošTürk-Mažuranić mansion
Kupari
14/17
© Nela LaptošKupari
Kupari
15/17
© Nela LaptošKupari
Kupari
16/17
© Nela LaptošKupari
Kupari
17/17
© Nela LaptošKupari
Abandoned buildings are fascinating. Hauntingly beautiful, they're crumbling relics of another time and an absolute joy to explore. Croatia is blessed with some fine examples of abandoned and nearly-forgotten buildings, from Yugoslav military strongholds to formerly lavish hotels. In her photographic series Abandoned Croatia, Zagreb-born photographer Nela Laptoš breathes new life into derelict buildings around Croatia, from deserted aristocratic mansions and getaways to war-scarred hotels and resortsHere are 17 incredible pictures of abandoned Croatia. 

