17 beautifully eerie pictures of abandoned buildings in Croatia

Abandoned buildings are fascinating. Hauntingly beautiful, they're crumbling relics of another time and an absolute joy to explore. Croatia is blessed with some fine examples of abandoned and nearly-forgotten buildings, from Yugoslav military strongholds to formerly lavish hotels. In her photographic series Abandoned Croatia, Zagreb-born photographer Nela Laptoš breathes new life into derelict buildings around Croatia, from deserted aristocratic mansions and getaways to war-scarred hotels and resorts. Here are 17 incredible pictures of abandoned Croatia.