19 stunning natural wonders in Croatia

From heart-shaped islands to cascading waterfalls and staggering mountains, Croatia is blessed with natural wonders

Galešnjak
1/19
© Arya Stone
Zlatni Rat Beach on Bol
2/19
© Szabolcs EmichZlatni Rat Beach on Bol
Baredine Cave
3/19
© Baredine CaveBaredine Cave
Blue Cave on Biševo Island
4/19
© Zoran JelačaBlue Cave on Biševo Island
Source of the Cetina River
5/19
© Alen C.Source of the Cetina River
Red Lake in Imotski
6/19
© Croatian Hot SpotsRed Lake in Imotski
Kopački Rit
7/19
© Goran ŠafarekKopački Rit
Lonjsko Polje
8/19
© Boris KrstinićLonjsko Polje
Zrmanja
9/19
© Ivo PervanZrmanja
Slano Lake in Telaščica Nature Park
10/19
© Ivan KuznetsovSlano Lake in Telaščica Nature Park
Skradinski Buk at Krka National Park
11/19
© dmytroSkradinski Buk at Krka National Park
Rastoke
12/19
© ilijaaRastoke
Manita Peć at Paklenica National Park
13/19
© Dinko StopićManita Peć at Paklenica National Park
Plitvice Lakes
14/19
© Lukas BischoffPlitvice Lakes
Mljet National Park
15/19
© Mljet National ParkMljet National Park
St Ilija at Biokovo Mountain
16/19
© Hrvoje SasekSt Ilija at Biokovo Mountain
Kornati National Park
17/19
© Real KornatiKornati National Park
Vransko Lake, Biograd
18/19
© Kamp Vransko JezeroVransko Lake, Biograd
Zavratnica at Velebit Nature Park
19/19
© Velebit Nature ParkZavratnica at Velebit Nature Park
From Roman architecture to hilltop castles and fortifications used in defence against the Ottoman empire, Croatia is littered with a rich litany of relics explaining much of the fundamental history of Europe. But, beyond these man-made remnants, Croatia has even more beautiful things to see. Natural locations, shaped by time, evolution and the elements, make up some of Croatia's most spectacular sights. These include river valleys and deltas, subterranean caves, rugged mountain peaks, spectacular waterfalls and areas of such geological importance and biodiversity that they have now been designated as National Parks and UNESCO-protected areas. Here's a slideshow of the best.

