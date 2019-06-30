22nd International Festival of Folklore and World Flavours

Longstanding, colourful celebrating international folklore, costume, dance and music

This colourful and enlightening event sees folklore societies of Croatia joined by international counterparts for a week of processions, dance, music and other theatrics. This year, visiting international groups will come from Mexico, South Korea, Ukraine, Guam Island, Ivory Coast and China, each attending the programme's official happenings in traditional costumes. By day, the event looks at traditional folk music instruments of the world and there are plenty of examples of world cuisine to try too, with each of these aspects including interactive workshops and masterclasses. Part of the festival sees screenings of contemporary world cinema including, this year, the south Korean psychological drama 'Burning' (2018) and Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma', Mexico's winning entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Oscars.