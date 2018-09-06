36 Mountains Festival

Annual international festival of illustration and drawing

36 Mountains is an annual international festival of illustration and drawing which this year offers four days of lectures, workshops and the celebration of these art forms. The festival opens on the Thursday evening when the work of all 22 selected artists of this year's festival competition will be available to view, alongside the work of the six established artists also invited to showcase their work this year. The remaining days of the festival will contain daily lectures and workshops. Selected artists in competition are: Iris Bakker (Denmark), Rina Barbarić (HR), Nenad Cizl (Slovenia), Karla Čurčinski (HR), Srdjan Dragović (Montenegro), Andrej Drožđan (HR), Klasja Habjan (HR), Matea Jurčević ), Ivan Mesaroš (Serbia), Oleg Morović (HR), Sofia Lucas (HR), Lucija Apolonija (HR), Laura Martinović (HR), Dragan Kordić (HR), Lea Levi (Serbia) Ivana Mrčela (HR), Marina Milanović (Serbia), Imelda Ramović (HR), Anja Sušanj (HR), Resli Tale (Italy) and Ellis van der Does (Netherlands). The established and invited artists are: Sarme (HR), Lisa Laubreaux (France), Ivo Matić (HR), Natalija Škalić (HR), Damir Sobota (HR) and Ivana Armanini (HR).