Advent at Caffe de Matoš

'Caffe de Matoš' on Strossmayer's Promenade will celebrate the advent period with music and pop-up shops. Discover ancient Zagreb in coffee-houses of days long gone and immerse yourself in the warm atmosphere in the company of street bands, dancers and entertaining comedians. Live music from street-style musicians is on from 18:00 to 20:00 on week nights, and during the weekend from 11:00 to 13:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.