Advent in Opatija

Croatia's oldest tourist resort warmly welcomes winter guests

Opatija's mild Mediterranean winter has long allowed the town to welcome visitors year-round. Its health and wellness offer is one of the main off-season draws, but when the extremely pretty town's walkways and buildings are decorated for Christmas, you could well believe that Advent here was a close second. The stone circle and public area outside the Juraj Šporer Arts Pavilion becomes one of the focal points and you'll find free jazz, pop and rock concerts performed here in the evenings before the backdrop of the Adriatic. The area appeals to younger visitors too, The Nutckracker and Elf House's animation programme taking place every day from 4pm to 7pm, but operating all day at weekends and between December 22 and January 2. The Ice Magic skating rink returns this year and will be surrounded by rustic wooden kiosks offering seasonal food and drinks and artisan products. Other highlights include the Chocolate Festival on December's first weekend, Santa's seasonal holiday home in nearby Učka Nature Park, a New Year's Eve party complete with live music and a firework display and the mayor's public address on the first day of the New Year.