Advent in Rijeka

Things to do, Markets and fairs Various venues in Rijeka , Rijeka Saturday November 30 2019 - Tuesday January 7 2020 Free
See Rijeka go Christmas crazy at this annual celebration of all things yuletide. The city’s parks, stages and squares are lit up by twinkly fairy lights, and little wooden-roofed huts flavour the air with the smell of mulled wine and fritule (tiny frosted doughnuts). The ice-rink is a seasonal highlight, as is the lovely Trsat castle - you’d struggle to find a more fairytale-like setting.

Event website: http://www.rijekaadvent.com/en
