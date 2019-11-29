With ambitions to make its Advent as large as its annual Špancirfest, Christmas in Varaždin will be huge this year

The ambience of Varaždin old city is the perfect place to get that Christmas glow, but in an effort to make Christmastime their second-largest public event after the annual Špancirfest, Advent in Varaždin will this year take place in seven different locations around the city and will have more than 100 different programmes to entertain visitors. Theatre performances, an ice skating rink, a city-wide gastronomic offer, concerts of classical music, Christmas choirs and sacred music all form part of the programme, as do folklore events, arts & crafts, cinema screenings and large rock and pop concerts from the likes of Crvena Jabuka. For younger visitors, there's a daily ride on Santa's train, storytelling and Santa's grotto in the Old Town and entertaining street performers including magicians. Look out for the exhibitions on Uskoj street, a virtual Reality Magic Room, special events on Habdelić square and pretty decorations everywhere from Korzo and Gajeva Street to Stančić and Liberty Square.