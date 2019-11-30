Advent on Zrinjevac

Things to do, Markets and fairs Park Zrinjevac , Zagreb Saturday November 30 2019 - Tuesday January 7 2020 Free
© M. Vizek
© Advent in Zagreb
© Advent in Zagreb

The leafy Zrinjevac looks spectacular dressed up in fairy lights. Advent here consists of market stalls selling warm food, with a particular emphasis on traditional Croatian dishes - here you can try goulash, sour cabbage rolls, smoked leg of pig or braised cabbage with home-made pasta, and a sweet strukli for dessert. Zrinjevac's stand-out centrepiece is a majestic pavilion that hosts a regular programme of live musicians and children's entertainers.

Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/advent-on-zrinjevac
Venue name: Park Zrinjevac
Address: Nikola Šubić Zrinski Square
Zagreb
10000

