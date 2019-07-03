Amazing sails and sailors of Rovinj's regatta

Established since 2005, Rovinj's coast becomes even more impressive during this fiesta of colourful sails and boats. In June 2019, sailors from Croatia, Austria, Italy and Slovenia attended this, the fourteenth occurrence of the regatta, the event now established as a highlight in their annual calendar. What made this year all the more special was that it was held as part of the new 'Arca Adriatica Interreg Italy - Croatia' project which deals with the protection of maritime heritage.

Of all the nine event categories at the event, the main spotlight perhaps went to the batana competition, a traditional boat seen often around the Rovinj shore (indeed, the city's ecomuseum, who act as the organiser of the regatta is named after such a boat). 'Regina', a barge operated by sailors Enio Cherin and Ermanno Turcinovich, triumphed in this category.

Rovinj's regatta © Dalibor Talajic

Apart from batana, spotting traditional and sometimes rarely-seen boats such as the guca, gajetas, cutter, rafts, stele, catamarans, cannons or bragagne made for a brilliant afternoon out.

Rovinj's batana © Dalibor Talajic

Rovinj's regatta © Dalibor Talajic

Rovinj's regatta © Dalibor Talajic



Rovinj's regatta © Ekomuzej Batana

Olivia Adriatica at Rovinj's reggata © Rovinj's regatta