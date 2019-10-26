An evening with Bruce Dickinson

A spoken word evening in the company of Iron Maiden's singer

An evening of spoken word entertainment in the company of one of the greatest heavy metal vocalists of all time. As lead singer of Iron Maiden since the early 1980s, Bruce Dickinson has acted as frontman to one of the most famous and most popular of live bands to have ever hit thje stage. In time away from the band, he has recorded several solo albums, written books, hosted a long-running radio show on the BBC, represented his country in the sport of fencing and learned how to pilot aeroplanes as large as the Boing 747, a role he undertakes for Iron Maiden on their world tours. His 2017 autobiography 'What does this button do?' has, in the last year, been translated into Croatian and this highly acclaimed spoken word presentation accompanies this release. The first half of the show sees the very able storyteller deliver a monologue covering various stages of his life and career, accompanied by projected photographs chosen by Dickinson. In the second half, the show is open to questions from the audience.