Anti-Ageing and Aesthetics Congress
Organised by the Croatian Society of Aesthetic Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology, this conference dives deep into the subject of anti-ageing methods and everlasting questions of how to battle the years, and remain young and healthy-looking. Panel discussions from renowned experts in the field including Dr Paul Harris, President of The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), renowned oral surgeon Dr Alex Karkhi and local, but globally-recognised Dr Nikola Milojević, head of the Milo Clinic in London and the Milojević Polyclinic in Zagreb.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/AntiagingCongressZagreb2020
|Venue name:
|Hilton Garden Inn Zagreb - Radnička
|Address:
|
21 Radnička cesta
Zagreb
10000
Dates And Times
-
- Hilton Garden Inn Zagreb - Radnička 2500 kuna early bird participation fee (until March 27); 3000 kuna regular participation fee (until May 27); 3500 kuna participation fee at the door
-
-
