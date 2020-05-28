Anti-Ageing and Aesthetics Congress

Organised by the Croatian Society of Aesthetic Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology, this conference dives deep into the subject of anti-ageing methods and everlasting questions of how to battle the years, and remain young and healthy-looking. Panel discussions from renowned experts in the field including Dr Paul Harris, President of The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), renowned oral surgeon Dr Alex Karkhi and local, but globally-recognised Dr Nikola Milojević, head of the Milo Clinic in London and the Milojević Polyclinic in Zagreb.