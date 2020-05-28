Anti-Ageing and Aesthetics Congress

Things to do, Talks and lectures Hilton Garden Inn Zagreb - Radnička , Zagreb Thursday May 28 2020 - Saturday May 30 2020
Liposuction
© Docteur Spitalier Philippe

Time Out says

Anti-Ageing and Aesthetics Congress

Organised by the Croatian Society of Aesthetic Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology, this conference dives deep into the subject of anti-ageing methods and everlasting questions of how to battle the years, and remain young and healthy-looking. Panel discussions from renowned experts in the field including Dr Paul Harris, President of The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), renowned oral surgeon Dr Alex Karkhi and local, but globally-recognised Dr Nikola Milojević, head of the Milo Clinic in London and the Milojević Polyclinic in Zagreb.

 

 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/AntiagingCongressZagreb2020
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hilton Garden Inn Zagreb - Radnička
Address: 21 Radnička cesta
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times